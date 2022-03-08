Samsung confirms hackers stole source code for Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has confirmed that hackers have successfully stolen internal company data and source code for Galaxy smartphones.

Lapsus$ — the hacking group that infiltrated Nvidia and subsequently published thousands of employee credentials online and took responsibility for the breach.

In a post, Lapsus$ claimed to have obtained source code for trusted applets installed in Samsung’s TrustZone environment.

In a statement, the South Korean tech giant did not confirm or deny the identity of the hackers, nor whether or not they had stolen data related to encryption and biometrics.

Read More: #SAMSUNGUNPACKED: SAMSUNG UNVEILS GALAXY S22 SERIES WITH POWERFUL NEW FEATURES

“No personal data, belonging either to employees or customers, had been taken,” the company said in a statement reported by Bloomberg News.

“Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption,” the statement read.

Comments