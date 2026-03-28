Samsung Exynos 2800 chip shifts focus to stability and efficiency

Samsung’s Exynos lineup is undergoing a major change. Following the groundbreaking Exynos 2600, which is the world’s first 2nm smartphone processor, the company is now opting for a more balanced approach.

The Exynos 2800, anticipated to power the Galaxy S28 series in 2028, is expected to focus on stability, efficiency, and long-term reliability rather than aggressive innovation.

According to a new report from ZDNet Korea, Samsung has dropped plans for a 1.4nm manufacturing node. Instead, the tech behemoth plans to employ an upgraded 2nm (SF2P+) process for the Exynos 2800.

This choice is intended to boost production yields, enhance power efficiency, and improve overall reliability, indicating Samsung’s focus on practical performance rather than just impressive specifications.

At the same time, the Exynos 2800 might signal a substantial change in Samsung’s chip-making approach.

Reports indicate the company is developing a fully in-house GPU architecture and potentially revisiting custom CPU cores.

Samsung ditched its custom Mongoose cores years ago after they underperformed, relying instead on AMD’s RDNA-based GPUs and ARM’s cores in recent chips. Moving toward its own designs could enhance optimization and reduce manufacturing costs.

This strategic change addresses years of criticism regarding Exynos chips, which have historically faced performance, efficiency, and thermal issues compared to Snapdragon-powered Galaxy devices sold in the U.S. and China.

If it succeeds, a refined 2nm process and a more robust in-house ecosystem could enable Samsung to compete more effectively with Qualcomm and Apple. Even so, this approach isn’t without its potential pitfalls.

Samsung’s last processor featuring its custom Mongoose cores was the Exynos 990, which fueled the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series in Europe. If the company repeats past errors with custom cores, it could face comparable performance issues.