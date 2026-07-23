Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 will receive 5 years of update support, trumping the Pixel Watch 4

Samsung has improved its software support for the latest wearables. According to sources, the company stated that its newest models, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, will be updated for 5 years and will also receive 5 years of security updates, as shown.

With these newer promises, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 gain advantage from its predecessor Galaxy models, as well as the current models in smartwatches from Apple and Google.

The Samsung, Apple, and Google smartwatch comparison of updates

When it comes to software updates, the Galaxy Watch 9 is above all Wear OS smartwatches currently. The new models, Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2, will receive 5 Major Wear OS updates until Wear OS 12, and 5 years of security updates which will extend until 2031. The Galaxy Watch 8 and Ultra (2025 models) will only reach 4 Major Wear OS updates, though still providing 5 years of security updates.

The Google’s Pixel Watch 4 however, only has 3 OS updates and 3 years of security patches to work with.

Looking at the Apple, it was announced that Apple Watches only receive about 3 years of Major watchOS updates (for instance watchOS 27) which places it in line with Google. In summary, Apple, and Google both have 3 years of updates but they are not comparable for their security updates.

Why this is important for your smartwatch:

Since the upgrade of smartwatches and smartbands is quite steady, people have been wearing their smartwatches longer. The Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 are supported by a newer Snapdragon Wear Elite processor, they carry a longer lasting battery as well as new AI health features. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in specific had an increase of display intensity up to 5,000 nits and it also comes with a certified diving capacity.

Considering these hardware updates, future wear OS features could possibly run at full speed for years.

These updates not only allow the device’s longevity but the trade in value as well.