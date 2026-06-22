Samsung and Apple are taking entirely different approaches to the future of premium foldable smartphones. Recent FCC filings and a surge of leaks indicate that the next big competition in the smartphone market will revolve around design philosophy rather than just raw specifications.

Samsung has recently obtained FCC certification for its next-generation foldable lineup, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy Watch 9. This regulatory approval confirms that the hardware designs are finalized, and major changes are not expected.

Rather than presenting a single flagship model, Samsung is splitting its foldable strategy into two specific models to better gauge user preferences:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Designed as an engineering showcase, this model prioritizes slimness and flagship consistency. It is expected to be incredibly slim at 4.1mm when unfolded, weigh 215g, and feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide: This experimental model aims for better everyday usability. It features a lighter 201g frame and a redesigned 5.4-inch outer display with a conventional 4:3 aspect ratio, making it feel like a standard smartphone when closed. Its 7.6-inch inner screen minimizes awkward letterboxing.

Interestingly, reports indicate that the Wide model may utilize a thicker ultra-thin glass layer than the Ultra to improve durability and potentially reduce the visibility of the screen crease.

While Samsung expands its ecosystem with these models, Apple appears to be taking a more cautious approach. Frequently referred to in leaks as the “iPhone Ultra,” Apple’s long-rumored entry into the foldable market seems to focus on a single, highly refined device that would sit above its current Pro lineup.

Early renders suggest a book-style foldable design that leans toward a tablet-like experience when opened. Apple’s emphasis is reportedly on resolving the significant issues facing current Android foldables: long-term durability and visible screen creases. To achieve this, Apple is expected to implement an over-engineered hinge system along with a specialized flexible display.

Leaked specifications for the Apple foldable point to absolute flagship performance:

Displays: 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.3-inch cover screen

Hardware: A20 Pro chip and 12GB RAM

Camera & Battery: Dual 48MP rear cameras and a battery exceeding 5,500mAh

In addition to hardware improvements, Apple is likely to enhance iOS with features like split views and adaptive layouts, making the transition from a phone to an iPad-like experience seamless.

Ultimately, consumer preference will hinge on their priorities. The Samsung lineup is ideal for those eager to explore the latest foldable designs firsthand and experiment with different forms. Conversely, the Apple foldable will attract users who prefer a single, highly polished device that arrives only when the technology is highly refined.