Samsung One UI 8.5 rollout begins for older Galaxy phones and tablets

Samsung has announced that the first batch of phones and tablets will soon receive the One UI 8.5 update, and the rollout is now underway.

The latest Android-based interface was first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S26 and more recently on the Samsung Galaxy A57. While many are eager for the wider availability of One UI 8.5 across various Samsung devices, the rollout has been a bit slow.

We’ve seen beta versions roll out to older phones and tablets, but the full official release has experienced some delays.

Samsung’s website has officially confirmed the rollout of the One UI 8.5 update to the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

The One UI 8.5 rollout commenced on May 6 in South Korea, with additional regions set to follow.

One UI 8.5, which is based on Android 16, introduces several new features. These include intuitive AI photo editing, call screening, and AI suggestions (known as Now Nudge).

The update also offers a more personalized Now Brief, an improved Bixby assistant, and a customizable Quick Panel. Additionally, there’s an upgraded Weather widget, AirDrop support, and the ability to wirelessly browse files on other Samsung devices via Storage Share, among other enhancements.

If you own a compatible device, navigate to Settings > Software update, then tap “Check for updates” to see if One UI 8.5 is available for download.