Samsung announced One UI 8.5 by initiating its beta program for the Galaxy S25 series in December. After extending the beta to several other devices and releasing the stable version with the Galaxy S26 lineup, the company started deploying the update to older compatible devices last month.

Initially, 44 devices were eligible for One UI 8.5. Almost a month later, the company has finished rolling out the update to all confirmed models, with the Galaxy A15 being the last.

The list of officially confirmed and updated devices includes the entire Galaxy S25, S24, and S23 series, along with their Plus, Ultra, and FE versions.

The rollout also covers Samsung’s foldable lineup, spanning the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series from the latest seventh-generation models down to the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, as well as the Z TriFold and Special Edition variants.

Tablet users are covered as well, with the update reaching the entire Galaxy Tab S11, S10, and S9 series. Finally, the stable release has hit a wide range of budget and mid-range Galaxy A series devices, spanning from the A56 down to the A15.

There were also 18 devices that were expected to receive One UI 8.5 but were never officially confirmed by Samsung.

So far, the company has released the update for 10 devices, suggesting that the remaining models might also receive it. These updates are currently being released for specific models in the affordable Galaxy A, F, and M series, as well as the rugged Galaxy XCover 7 Pro.

As usual, the update might not be accessible in all regions yet. Samsung plans to expand its availability to more countries in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, 17 devices had One UI 8.5 eligibility status that remained unclear. Interestingly, Samsung has already released the update for one of them: the Galaxy F54