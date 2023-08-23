26.9 C
Samsung wants to turn your iPhone into a foldable phone

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
The South Korean tech giant Samsung is targeting Apple users with a unique update to its Try Galaxy app, enabling iPhone users to simulate the experience of using a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold by placing two iPhones side by side.

The feature is available on Android phones too, but Samsung just expanded the Try Galaxy app to work on iPhones.

The update comes after Samsung launched its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, at a high-profile event in Seoul last month.

Using the app on your iPhone involves scanning a QR code from Samsung, which is available in the company’s press release. Doing so will allow you to add a shortcut to Samsung’s Try Galaxy app to an iPhone’s home screen.

Launching the shortcut pulls up a simulation of Samsung’s One UI Android software. But those who have two iPhones handy can use them together to imitate how the software would look on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold.

There are a couple of short demos available to try in this mode, such as an air hockey game and an animated video of an ocean scene showing a whale and other aquatic creatures swimming across screens.

These demos aren’t very reflective of what it’s like to actually use the Galaxy Z Fold, but Samsung is clearly trying to illustrate what apps can look like when spread across two displays.

