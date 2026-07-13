Royal family member announces engagement

Buckingham Palace has officially announced the engagement of Samuel Chatto, the eldest grandson of the late Princess Margaret, to his long-term partner, Eleanor Ekserdjian.

The couple, both 29, are well-known within their professional circles as accomplished artists currently residing in London. Their engagement marks a significant milestone in their relationship, which reportedly began in 2021.

A Unique Proposal

In a heartfelt announcement shared via his official Instagram account, Sam revealed a personal and artistic touch to the proposal. He confirmed that he created the engagement ring himself, crafting the unique piece out of porcelain.

“I’m really delighted to say that Ellie and I are engaged. And we couldn’t be happier. I proposed with a porcelain ring which I made,” Chatto shared with his followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Chatto (@samchatto)

The news has been warmly received by both families. Sources close to the royals indicate that King Charles has been informed of the engagement and is reportedly “very happy” for the couple. Plans for the wedding ceremony are already underway, with the pair looking toward a spring date next year.

The couple’s engagement comes as little surprise to close observers of the Royal Family. Eleanor has been a long-term fixture in Sam’s life, notably joining him and the wider Royal Family for the traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham. This appearance—an honor historically reserved for serious partners or those soon to be engaged—strongly hinted that an announcement was on the horizon.

About Samuel Chatto

As the eldest grandson of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, Samuel Chatto holds a unique place within the extended Royal Family. He is the eldest son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto, and he shares a close bond with other members of the royal clan, including his younger brother Arthur Chatto, and his cousins, Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

While he maintains a lower profile than some of his cousins, his engagement to Eleanor Ekserdjian has drawn renewed public interest in the artistic endeavors and personal lives of the younger generation of the Royal Family.