Samuel L. Jackson reveals filming update on The Marvels

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson said he is yet to complete the shooting for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Marvels.

Samuel L. Jackson, who plays the role of Nick Fury in the franchise, made the statement in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

The Snakes on a Plane actor said he will go to England’s city London in August to complete his job.

The film was to release on February 17 next year but was pushed back to July 28.

Academy Award winning actor Brie Larson will play the main protagonist Carol “Avenger” Danvers/Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani will portray the role of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Teyonah Parris portrays Monica Rambeau in the upcoming film.

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta. Roy Thomas and Gene Colans, who have created the characters, have written the film.

Kevin Feige is the producer. Matthew Jenkins and Mary Livanos are its executive producers.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had hinted at a sequel in July last year at the San Diego Comic-Con saying at the end of a session “We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2.”

Captain Marvel was Marvel’s first female-centric movie which generated over $1.1 billion worldwide.

