San Antonio nurse Sarah's life took an unexpected turn on honeymoon

Sarah Danh, a 27-year-old San Antonio nurse, is slowly recovering after suffering acute liver failure on her honeymoon in Japan.

She was rushed to the hospital on April 9, 2026, and placed on life support, but thanks to the efforts of her medical team and the support of her loved ones, she’s now breathing on her own and showing signs of improvement.

Sarah’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. After being diagnosed with acute liver failure, she was airlifted back to Texas, where she’s received ongoing treatment.

Recently, bride Sarah’s uncle took to his social media and revealed that for the last few days, she has been doing well. According to a report by PPEOPLE, she has been showing some improvements in terms of responding and is slowly emerging from the coma.

She has been squeezing her mom’s fingers and nodding to several questions, which has made them hopeful about her eventually getting better.

Doctors have revealed to Sarah’s family that there have been signs of brain damage as well, but the family members were assured that it was reversible.

Key Updates on Sarah’s Condition:

Breathing on her own: No longer on life support.

Physical progress: Wiggling toes, moving arms, and taking steps with assistance.

Emotional responses: Smiling, crying, and giggling.

Memory: Still recovering, with moments of awareness coming and going.

Sarah’s family and husband, Luke Gradl, are grateful for the outpouring of support, with a GoFundMe campaign raising over $187,000 to help with medical expenses.