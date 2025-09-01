San Diego FC spoil Son's LAFC home debut

Son Heung-min’s home debut was spoiled by goals from Hirving Lozano and Anders Dreyer as San Diego FC defeated Los Angeles FC 2-1.

Dreyer scored the winner in 66th minute of the game, as San Diego FC extended its unbeaten streak to six matches in MLS play.

Denis Bouanga opened the scoring for the home side in the first half after Son was given a hero’s welcome in his first match in Los Angeles.

Lozano brought the game back on level terms after scoring in the 33rd minute with a strike from the middle of the box for his ninth MLS goal.

Bouanga and Son both missed a couple of golden scoring opportunities, with CJ Dos Santos making three saves for the visitors, including a diving stop on Son in second-half injury time.

However, in the second half, Dreyer put San Diego ahead with an individual effort to find back of the net.

LAFC controlled play for long stretches, but couldn’t even it.

Read More: Luis Suarez at center of spitting incident after Leagues Cup loss

Son hit a screamer toward the far top corner in the 45th minute, but Dos Santos made a superb leaping save.

Another opportunity for Son came in the 74th minute, when Hugo Lloris’ long pass put him in a one-on-one break, but he couldn’t get a shot off.

Then he again hit the post in the 78th minute with a shot from the top of the box.

Bouanga got alone on the keeper in the 82nd minute, but waited too long to take a shot.

Son’s hard shot in the 92nd minute was saved by a diving Dos Santos.