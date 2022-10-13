Sana Fakhar ends marriage with Fakhar Jaffri

Actor Sana Fakhar announced she has ended her 14-year marriage to Fakhar Jaffri.

Fakhar Jaffri and Sana Fakhar got married in 2008. The couple was one of the most talked about in the entertainment industry.

She confirmed their split in an Instagram post.

“Breakups hurt but some times breaking a relationship is so much mandatory to save yourself to break so much,” she wrote. “With all the respect me and Fakhar after several years of marriage through highs and lows decided to take a separate path.

“It’s heartbreaking but I strongly believe that God has better plans for both of us.”

Sana Fakhar is one of the most prolific actors in the industry. She is known for her work in Bay Dardi, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan and Teri Rah Main.

Moreover, she won the reality show Madventures.

