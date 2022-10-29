Sana Fakhar opens up on her life after divorce

Actor Sana Fakhar said she decided to make the rest of her life, the best of her life, following her divorce from Fakhar Jaffri.

Actor Sana Fakhar announced she ended her 14-year marriage with Fakhar Jaffri this month. The couple was one of the most talked about in the entertainment industry.

Speaking with a private news channel, Sana Fakhar opened up on how she was dealing with life currently.

“I don’t know, I just realised that I am very weak, well, what to say about it but I chose to make the rest of my life the best of my life, it’s a healthy thing that people now have guts and confidence to call out people and if you can’t stay and you feel uncomfortable,” she said.

Earlier, she had shared Oprah Winfrey’s quote about the burden of shame.

” What I learned for sure was that holding the shame was the greatest burden of all,” the quote read. “When you have nothing to be ashamed of, when you know who you are and what you stand for, you stand in wisdom.”

Sana Fakhar is one of the most prolific actors in the industry. She is known for her work in “Bay Dardi“, “Babban Khala Ki Betiyan” and “Teri Rah Main“.

Moreover, she won the reality show “Madventures“.

Comments