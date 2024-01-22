Sana Javed ‘proud’ of husband Shoaib Malik

Actress Sana Javed praised her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik for scoring 13,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket.

Shoaib Malik became the second cricketer, and Asia’s first, to cross the 13,000-run mark in the shortest version of the game.

The veteran Pakistan batter set the milestone while batting for Fortune Barishal against Rangpur Riders in the third game of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Sana Javed reacted to Shoaib Malik’s achievement by saying that she was so proud of him.

It is pertinent to mention that Shoaib Malik shocked fans by announcing his marriage to actress and model Sana Javed on social media. The couple shared the wedding pictures on Instagram.

His announcement proved the speculations on his divorce from India tennis star Sania Mirza true.

The veteran cricketer has represented Green Shirts in 124 T20Is and scored 2,435 runs with nine half-centuries to his name. He batted at an average of 31.2 and strike rate of 125.6.

The spinner bagged 28 wickets in the shortest format.

Earlier, he announced his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States.

On the acting front, Sana Javed has worked on super-hit projects. Her performances in dramas ‘Dunk,’ ‘Ruswaai,’ ‘Aitraz,’ ‘Paiwand,’ ‘Goya,’ ‘Pyarey Afzal,’ ‘Meenu Ka Susral,’ ‘Mera Pehla Pyar‘ were met with positive reviews from both critics and fans.