Sana Javed, Nimra Khan Eid al Adha 2026 moments go viral

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed observed Eid al Adha this year with a quiet and intimate family celebration.

The couple chose to spend the occasion at home alongside close family members, keeping the festivities private and centred around quality family time. Their celebration reflected the traditional spirit of Eid in a calm and understated manner.

For the occasion, Sana Javed wore an elegant off-white chikankari ensemble paired with a tulip shalwar, while Shoaib Malik opted for a light khaki-grey kurta shalwar. Their coordinated yet minimal attire suited the warm summer season and drew appreciation online.

Several photographs shared across social media captured the couple enjoying relaxed Eid moments together. Their modest style and natural appearance quickly gained attention from fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

Since announcing their marriage in early 2024, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have remained in the public eye, frequently sharing glimpses of their personal celebrations and milestones through social platforms.

This Eid al Adha was no exception, as their latest pictures once again generated widespread reactions online. Many social media users praised the couple for maintaining a simple and graceful celebration style.

Meanwhile, Pakistani actress Nimra Khan also celebrated Eid al Adha with her husband and family in a warm and private setting.

The actress shared highlights from the occasion on social media, where she was seen spending joyful moments with loved ones in a relaxed family environment. Nimra Khan appeared alongside her husband as the family marked the festive occasion at home with simplicity and warmth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🇵🇸 (@nimrakhan_official)

Over the years, Nimra Khan has experienced several personal challenges, including recovery from a serious accident and difficulties in her previous marriage. Following those experiences, she has now entered a new chapter in life after her second marriage.

Her recent Eid celebration reflected a sense of peace, stability and renewed happiness. Dressed in a simple yet elegant outfit, the actress kept the focus on family traditions and meaningful moments rather than extravagant displays.