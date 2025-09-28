Sana Javed remembers hubby days in cricket on Pak-India high voltage match

Cricket fever has surrounded all over the nation, in this scenario the cricketers families not behind the nation as actress Sana Javed before a high stake match against arch rival India, remembered his husband Shoaib Malik days on the ground.

The actress took to social media site Facebook to express his sentiments regarding his hubby.

Sana said “If Shoaib Malik were part of the team today, his years of experience would become a beacon of hope for both the Pakistani team and its people.”

She furthered “His presence on the field alone would be enough to ignite courage and inspire belief in victory.”

Shoaib Malik tied the knot with the actress after divorcing Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza.

Recently, Shoaib Malik shared a touching note on one of the social media site, for his son’s spiritual milestone

“May Allah accept your Umrah, Izzu, and protect you always. Baba is super proud of you and sending you lots of love.

See you soon,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji to show his affection.

Fans praised Izhaan for performing Umrah at such a young age and admired Shoaib for being a loving and supportive father despite his personal life transitions.

Shoaib Malik shares his son Izhaan with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

The former sports power couple tied the knot in 2010 in a high-profile cross-border wedding that attracted global attention.

Their son was born in October 2018 in Hyderabad, India.

After years of speculation about their relationship, Shoaib and Sania went their separate ways.

Regarding Asia Cup, Pakistan won their first Asia Cup in 2000, beating Sri Lanka by 39 runs in Dhaka, and added a second title in 2012.

Overall, Pakistan have featured in five Asia Cup finals, winning twice and finishing runners-up three times, most recently against Sri Lanka in 2022.