Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s Eid pictures go viral

A-list actor Sana Javed pictures with her husband, cricketer Shoaib Malik, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, went viral on the internet.

The all-rounder married Sana Javed earlier this year following his divorce from his wife Sania Mirza. Following the marriage, the couple doesn’t miss a chance to express their love for each other on social media.

Taking to the photo-sharing app Instagram, Sana Javed posted a couple of pictures with her Husband Shoaib Malik and wished her fans Eid Mubarak.

In the adorable photos, the ‘Sukoon’ star can be seen wearing in a stunning white saree whereas her husband the former skipper wearing a black traditional attire on their first Eid together.

The pictures were quick to go viral across social media platforms and garnered heartwarming reaction from the netizens.

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik, tied the knot with Sana Javed on January 20, 2024. Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, since 2010. Together, they share a son, Izhaan, 5.

On the other hand, Javed was married to prominent singer Umair Jaswal in 2020 before marrying Shoaib.

Celebrities are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, with religious fervour and zeal. The artists shared pictures and videos of their festivities.

