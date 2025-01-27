Sana Khan shares first picture, name of baby boy

Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan has shared the first picture of her second baby boy along with the name she and her husband gave him.

The actor-turned-businesswoman took to Instagram to reveal that they named their newborn Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

The revelation was followed by a picture showing Sana Khan holding her newborn.

The former Bollywood actor’s second photo showed her elder son Saiyad Tariq Jamil and husband Mufti Anas Saiyad alongside her as she held Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

“Alhamdullilah 🥰🥹 Allahumma barik 🤲🏻 Becoming parents is one of the biggest blessings from Allah SWT,” Sana Khan wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

The former Bollywood actor announced the birth of her second baby boy on January 7.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “It’s a Boy! We are overjoyed to share the beautiful news of the arrival of our little prince.”

“Overflowing with joy, Big brother Tariq Jamil welcomes his baby brother, born on 5th January 2025, 5th Rajab 1446 Hijri,” read the text on their animated announcement video.

For the unversed, Sana Khan, best known for her stint in the Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ and featuring in Salman Khan-led ‘Jai Ho’ (2014), quit the entertainment industry in 2020 before marrying Islamic scholar, Saiyad later the same year.

The couple welcomed their first child in July 2023 and announced last year that they are expecting their second child together.