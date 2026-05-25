Sana Khan shares glimpse of her Hajj 2026 pilgrimage

Sana Khan set off for the Hajj 2026 pilgrimage with her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad. She announced her social media post.

In her recent Instagram post, former Bollywood actress Sana Khan shared a carousel of images, featuring her journey towards Makkah to perform the Hajj pilgrimage along with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad.

She further captioned her album with, “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik ”. She also noted, “Ya Allah mai hazir hoon . Starting our memorable trip with our favourite travel partner”.

Sana left her career in acting to follow a religious journey in 2022. She later married Anas Sayed to follow the path of Allah.