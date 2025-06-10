Sana Mir becomes first Pakistani woman inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

web analytics
ISLAMABAD: In a landmark achievement for Pakistan cricket, Sana Mir has become the first Pakistani woman to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Sana Mir was one of seven celebrated cricketers inducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) today, alongside MS Dhoni (India), Matthew Hayden (Australia), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Sarah Taylor (England), Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith (South Africa).

Sana Mir’s career is defined by a string of groundbreaking achievements. She was the first Pakistani woman to take 100 ODI wickets, ending her career with 151 wickets in 121 ODIs, and 89 wickets in 106 T20Is. She also scored 1,630 runs in ODIs and 820 in T20Is. Her leadership was instrumental in Pakistan’s triumphs at the Asian Games, where she led the team to gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

“From dreaming as a little girl that one day there would even be a women’s team in our country to now standing here, inducted among the very legends I idolised long before I ever held a bat or a ball — this is a moment I couldn’t have dared to imagine,” Mir said. “I am incredibly grateful for this honour and hope to give back to the sport in any way I can. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my teammates, coaches and family for all their support over the years.”

Appointed captain in 2009, Mir led the team for eight years and was a trailblazer throughout her 15-year career. In 2018, she became the first Pakistani woman to top the ICC ODI Player Rankings, and also the first Asian woman to play 100 T20 Internationals.

She was also the first Pakistan woman cricketer to win the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricketer of the Year award.

The ICC said that Mir was renowned for her work on and off the field, adding that she was also well known for her strong stance on body shaming, prioritising mental health and helping people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

