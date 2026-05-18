ISLAMABAD — In a major development in the high-profile Sana Yousaf murder case, the prime accused, Umar Hayat, has formally refused to accept his initial confession, pleading not guilty during his indictment before a local court in the federal capital.

The 22-year-old suspect, who is accused of brutally shooting and killing 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousaf inside her home, claimed that all allegations against him are entirely baseless.

The Court Proceedings: Accused Denies Charges

The trial formally commenced under Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka in Islamabad. During the indictment proceedings, the court read out the charges against Hayat, which include premeditated murder and the theft of the victim’s mobile phone—an act police allege was intended to destroy evidence of harassment.

When asked by Judge Majoka if he committed the crime, Umar Hayat—who is also a TikTok content creator hailing from Faisalabad—denied the allegations.

“All the allegations made against me are baseless and false,” Hayat stated in the courtroom. According to court officials, the suspect also explicitly rejected the police claim that he had confessed to the murder during the initial interrogation, asserting that he would contest the case.

Following his “not guilty” plea, the court adjourned the hearing, summoning witnesses and directing the prosecution to present formal evidence to proceed with the trial.

The Tragic Incident

The horrific incident took place in the G-13/1 sector of Islamabad. According to the First Information Report (FIR) and police investigations, Umar Hayat allegedly broke into Sana Yousaf’s residence armed with a pistol. Following a brief confrontation, he reportedly shot her twice in the chest at close range before fleeing the scene. Sana succumbed to her injuries before she could reach the hospital.

Law enforcement authorities apprehended Hayat shortly after the incident in Faisalabad. Following his arrest, Islamabad Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi termed the incident a “gruesome and cold-blooded murder.” Initial police reports suggested that Hayat’s motive stemmed from toxic rejection, as Sana had repeatedly turned down his “offers of friendship” and romantic advances.

During an identification parade held at Adiala Jail, Sana’s mother and aunt formally identified Hayat as the perpetrator who entered their home.

Nationwide Outrage and Advocacy for Justice

Sana Yousaf, originally from the scenic valley of Upper Chitral, was a popular digital creator with over a million followers across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. She was widely known for promoting traditional Chitrali attire, music, and cultural heritage, while using her platform to advocate for girls’ education. Her father, Syed Yusuf Hassan Shah, a prominent social worker, shared that Sana was a second-year student who aspired to join the medical field to serve underprivileged communities.

Her untimely demise triggered widespread public outrage across Pakistan, reigniting critical conversations around digital safety, stalking, and gender-based violence. Civil rights organizations, including the Aurat March, held massive demonstrations outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, demanding swift justice and stricter laws to protect women from harassment and violence.

With the accused now rejecting his confession, the legal battle enters a critical phase.