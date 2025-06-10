Federal Prosecutor assigns team to Sana Yousaf murder investigation

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Prosecutor on Tuesday appointed a two-member prosecution team to assist in the investigation and ensure the comprehensive preparation of the charge sheet in the murder case of TikTok star Sana Yousaf.

The District and Sessions Courts have taken this step to strengthen the legal process in the ongoing investigation.

The appointed team comprises Deputy District Prosecutor Adnan Ali and Raja Naveed Kiyani. They will work closely with the investigating officer to gather evidence, oversee procedural accuracy, and help scrutinize all aspects of the Sana Yousaf murder case.

The primary responsibility of the prosecution team is to ensure that the charge sheet submitted to the court is complete, evidence-based, and legally sound, enhancing the prospects of a fair and transparent trial.

Earlier, the prime suspect in the murder case of Tiktoker Sana Yousaf was sent to jail for identification parade.

The Tiktok star was shot dead in Islamabad by an assailant allegedly on a personal dispute.

Sana Yousuf sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot as the suspect managed to escape.

The dead body was shifted to PIMS Hospital, where a postmortem was completed, and after legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family.

As per details, a judicial magistrate Ahmed Shehzad announced the verdict and approved the plea seeking identification parade of the prime suspect 22-year-old Umar Hayat.

He also granted judicial remand of the suspect in the murder case of 17-year-old Tiktoker Sana Yousaf.

The Islamabad Police apprehended 22-year-old Umar Hayat, known as Kaka, who is accused of forcibly entering the residence of the 17-year-old Sana Yousaf personality and fatally shooting her in a shocking act of violence.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the swift action by law enforcement. In a post on X, he said: “Well done Islamabad Police. Sana Yousuf murder case traced, accused arrested, and weapon recovered within 20 hours.”

During a press briefing, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, stated that the prime suspect, 22-year-old Umar, wanted to build a friendship with Sana Yousuf. After Sana Yousaf consistently rejected his advances, he allegedly took the extreme step of murdering her.