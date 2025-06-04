Pakistani celebrities demand justice for Sana Yousaf after teen TikToker’s tragic killing

Pakistan’s A-list showbiz stars like Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, among others, have joined the calls for justice for teenage TikToker Sana Yousaf, after she was brutally murdered on Monday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Days after she celebrated her 17th birthday, social media celebrity Sana Yousaf was gunned down by 22-year-old Umar Hayat alias Kaka, outside her residence in Islamabad, for repeatedly turning down his friendship offer. She sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

The prime suspect in the murder case was taken into custody on Tuesday, confirmed Islamabad IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi in a press conference.

The cold-blooded murder of Yousaf has sparked nationwide concern and condemnations, with celebrities also joining the calls of #JusticeForSana on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, superstar Mahira Khan noted, “Can’t get myself to stop thinking about Sana Yousaf. A 17 year old, beautiful girl. She had just blown out candles, made wishes, maybe danced a little. And then.. in seconds.. gone. Shot dead. Over a bloody No.”

“But is it really about one moment? One second? One word? It’s not,” she continued. “It’s the system. The way we’ve raised men to believe they are owed something—attention, affection, obedience. The way we fail, again and again, to protect the girls who dare to have a voice, a choice.”

“This didn’t happen in a vacuum. It happened in a society that quietly allows it,” Khan concluded.

With a picture of the slain TikToker on her Instagram stories, actor Saba Qamar Zaman wrote, “She was only 17, a child with dreams, laughter, and light. Not just a daughter or a sister, but a soul that had just begun to bloom and now she’s gone. Taken by cruelty. Silenced by a world that keeps failing its girls.”

“This isn’t just a loss it’s a wound to our humanity. We owe her more than tears. We owe her justice and we owe every girl a world where she can live without fear,” she added.

In a poignant reflection, actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem noted, “Women’s lives matter. They are not objects to be owned, silenced, or discarded when they say no. No one should live in fear of violence for asserting their basic rights.”

“Feminism isn’t about hating men or insisting women do everything alone. It’s a movement demanding equality, dignity, and safety—a world where women can live freely and fully,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

“She said NO. And he broke into her house and killed her. That’s it. That’s the reality,” noted Sehar Khan. “Girls aren’t safe, not outside, not online, not even in their own homes. I’m numb. I’m angry. I’m scared. What kind of world are we living in, where saying ‘no’ costs you your life?”

“Justice is not enough. We need change. We need protection. We need to start listening before its too late again,” she urged. “Rest in power, little one. Your voice won’t fade. Not this time.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui noted, “As a father to two young daughters and a teenage boy, it’s impossible not to see this tragedy through the lens of my own children’s futures. A 17-year-old girl, full of life, with a world ahead of her, silenced in an act so brutal, so senseless, it isn’t easy to comprehend.”

“To fellow parents, especially those raising sons, we have a responsibility that goes beyond academics or achievement. We need to raise emotionally intelligent boys who know how to handle disappointment, who understand that “no” is a full sentence, and who never confuse control with love,” he suggested. “The safety of our daughters and the dignity of our sons depend on what we teach them now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

Singer Asim Azhar, while he expressed his anger and frustration at the untimely demise of Yousaf, urged the parents of young boys to raise them into good men.

“Å light extinguisher because she wasn’t in accordance with what others thought she should be! Such a tragic senseless loss of young life full of promises,” noted Zhalay Sarhadi and hoped that the perpetrators would face the action soon.

Former actor and wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi turned to her X handle and noted, “A 17 year old girl Sana Yousaf was shot in the capital of Pakistan. How many more daughters must we lose before women are safe here? When will just existing stop being a risk for us?! Sana didn’t deserve this. No woman does! May justice prevail.”

Celebrated actors like Mawra Hocane, Sajal Aly, Mohib Mirza, Osman Khalid Butt and Ayesha Omar were among others who demanded justice for Sana Yousaf.

Also Read: Major update in Sana Yousaf murder case