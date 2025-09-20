Umar Hayat indicted in Sana Yousuf murder case
Sep 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the main accused, Umar Hayat, has been formally indicted in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousuf, ARY News reported on Saturday.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka conducted the hearing of the Sana Yousuf case, during which the police presented Umar Hayat before the court.
Judge Majoka formally framed charges against the accused. However, Umar Hayat pleaded not guilty and chose to contest the case. He denied all allegations, calling them baseless and fabricated.
The court adjourned the hearing until September 25 for further proceedings.
Background
The TikToker was shot dead in Islamabad on June 3 allegedly by Umar Hayat. According to initial reports, 22-year-old Umar Hayat, alias Kaka, had been persistently pursuing Sana Yousuf for “friendship”, but the TikToker had repeatedly rebuffed his advances, ultimately provoking his violent outburst.
Eyewitness accounts and sources close to the developments suggest that during their last encounter, Sana attempted to de-escalate the situation, saying, “You’re getting agitated, leave this place. There are CCTV cameras, please depart,” just before the sound of gunfire was heard.
Sana Yousuf sustained two gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries on the spot as the suspect managed to flee. The deceased’s body was shifted to PIMS Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted, and after completing the requisite legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family.
The case has been registered under murder charges at Sumbal Police Station.
