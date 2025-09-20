Umar Hayat indicted in Sana Yousuf murder case

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the main accused, Umar Hayat, has been formally indicted in the murder case of TikToker Sana Yousuf, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka conducted the hearing of the Sana Yousuf case, during which the police presented Umar Hayat before the court.

Judge Majoka formally framed charges against the accused. However, Umar Hayat pleaded not guilty and chose to contest the case. He denied all allegations, calling them baseless and fabricated.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 25 for further proceedings.

Background

The TikToker was shot dead in Islamabad on June 3 allegedly by Umar Hayat. According to initial reports, 22-year-old Umar Hayat, alias Kaka, had been persistently pursuing Sana Yousuf for “friendship”, but the TikToker had repeatedly rebuffed his advances, ultimately provoking his violent outburst.