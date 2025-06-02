Sana Yousuf: TikToker shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: TikToker Sana Yousuf was shot dead in Islamabad on Monday by an unknown assailant allegedly on a personal dispute, ARY News reported citing police.

The incident was reported within the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station. According to initial reports. The victim, identified as Sana Yousuf from Chitral, was fatally shot by a man outside her residence.

According to the police, the suspect had a brief conversation with Sana Yousuf outside her home, after which he opened fire.

The TikToker sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot. The suspect managed to escape. The dead body was shifted to PIMS Hospital, where a postmortem was completed, and after legal formalities, the body was handed over to her family.

The police suspect the assailant may be a relative of the victim.

Initial evidence has been collected from the scene, and police are obtaining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to aid the investigation.