Pakistani actress and former morning show host Sanam Baloch celebrated her 40th birthday with a rare Instagram post, giving fans a glimpse into her special day.

Sharing a graceful photo of herself dressed in a pastel floral outfit, Sanam thanked her close friends for making her birthday memorable. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Soaking up all the birthday love from my amazing girlies.”

The post quickly drew warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, with many praising the actress for her timeless beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Baloch (@thesanambaloch)

Actress Durefishan Saleem was among the first to comment, writing, “Still the same. Big hugs. xx,” admiring Sanam’s youthful appearance.

Former actress Aisha Uqbah Malik also wished her well, commenting, “Happy birthday Sanammmmmmmmm may you have many many more sweetheart!”

Hiba Qadir affectionately wrote, “Ayeeeee pyari!!!” while actress Syeda Tuba commented, “Happy birthday beautiful.” Television host Anoushey Ashraf also joined the celebrations, leaving heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Sanam Baloch remains one of Pakistan’s most admired television personalities, known for her memorable performances in dramas such as Daam. She later became a popular morning show host before stepping away from the entertainment industry to focus on her personal life.

The actress has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years after relocating abroad, making only occasional public appearances. Despite her low profile, she continues to enjoy a loyal fan following.