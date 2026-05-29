Sanam Baloch's Eid pictures go viral

Popular Pakistani showbiz figure Sanam Baloch has received a lot of attention online for her late Eid-ul-Adha special photos posted on Friday.

On the photo- and video-sharing app Instagram, the 39-year-old actress shared two separate pictures of herself in various poses, appearing to be in a joyful mood.

Sharing her Eid pictures, Sanam Baloch captioned the heartfelt post: “Sorry for being a little late to the gram with these Eid pictures! My photographer, @sabreenheesbani , took about a thousand, and only these made the cut. Plus, my daughter refused to change her orange sandals.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Baloch (@thesanambaloch)

Posted just a few hours ago, the pictures have already been viewed and praised by thousands of fans in the comments section.

Praising her beauty and youthful appearance, one fan wrote, “Dammmm…. You are sooo gorgeous. Apko to age chuuu k b nahi gyzroiii 🥰🥰🥰🥰 .” Another commented, “Sanam always a big fan of your acting, your beauty and your beautiful nature ❤️❤️ stay blessed!!.”

Sanam Baloch was last seen showcasing her acting chops in the 2019 drama Khaas alongside Ali Rehman Khan, and fans have been eager to see her back on television screens ever since.

Although she hasn’t appeared on television in a while, she is still frequently spotted on social media.

Earlier this month, to celebrate Sanam Baloch’s birthday, her brother Farhan Baloch posted a video on Instagram showing him spending quality time with his siblings.