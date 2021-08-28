Sanam Chaudhry deletes all her pictures from Instagram

Actor Sanam Chaudhry has deleted all her pictures from Instagram and has said that her turning towards Allah has been heartwarming.

The ‘Shiza’ actress made the announcement on Instagram on her birthday and posted a video in which her house can be seen decorated on her birthday.

“My family welcomed me this way, on turning to Allah … this is so heartwarming,” she wrote.

Sanam Chaudhry’s Instagram account now contains just images of her wedding and religious posts.

There is no word on her future in the entertainment industry.

The 30-year-old began her television career back in 2013. She is known for her performances in Shiza, Wo Ishq Tha Shayad, Khata and Haiwaan.

Actress Sanam Chaudhry had tied the knot with singer Somee Chohan back in 2019. Earlier, there were rumours that the actress has quit showbiz and moved abroad. However, she had refuted it.