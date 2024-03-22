Sanam Javed allowed to contest Senate polls

LAHORE: The Appellate Tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday accepted the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Sanam Javed and allowed her to contest the Senate elections.

Sanam Javed moved to the Appellate Tribunal after her nomination papers were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The tribunal accepted Sanam Javed’s appeal against the rejection of nomination papers.

LHC Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan of the tribunal pronounced a reserved verdict that was reserved on Thursday after the completion of arguments from both sides.

The court ordered the ECP to include the name of Sanam Javed in the list of candidates, contesting Senate elections.

It is to be noted that PTI worker Sanam Javed is currently in jail as she is facing a number of cases following May 9 violent protests, triggered after the arrest of former prime minister from IHC premises.

Separately, PTI candidates Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Khurram Zeeshan filed appeals in election tribunals against the rejection of their nomination papers for Senate elections.

“The election commission has challenged nomination papers over baseless allegations,” Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Khurram Zeeshan pleaded in their appeals filed in Peshawar election tribunal.