Sanam Javed files contempt plea against IG Punjab, others

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed has filed a contempt of court petition against Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, CCPO Lahore and others in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the PTI activist filed the contempt petition through advocate Shakeel Pasha and named various police officers, including the IG Punjab and the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore as respondents.

In the petition, Sanam Javed said in compliance with a court order, the police officials were supposed to submit a report on the cases to the Lahore High Court.

Citing the police, the petition stated two cases were registered against Javed, but she was arrested in a third case after getting bail in the previous cases. Javed was presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in relation to these two cases.

The petitioner prayed the court to take action for contempt of court against the police officers for contempt of court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanam Javed Khan was rearrested shortly after the anti-terrorism court discharged her in the Askari Tower attack case on October 21.

The PTI activist was rearrested from the court premises in another case related to vandalising the PML-N office.

Read more: PTI women activist re-arrested after release from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Javed, who was allegedly involved in creating a law-and-order disturbance and attacking Jinnah House following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan on May 9, was arrested outside the prison.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.