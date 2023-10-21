Sanam Javed Khan rearrested in another case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan was rearrested shortly after the anti-terrorism court discharged her in the Askari Tower attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI activist was rearrested from the court premises in another case related to vandalizing the PML-N office.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) earlier issued the release order of the PTI activist Sanam Javed.

The PTI activist, who was allegedly involved in creating a law-and-order disturbance and attacking Jinnah House following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan on May 9, was arrested outside the prison.

The ATC issued release orders after the approval of the surety bonds in the case. Sanam Javed was granted bail in the May 9 riots case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.