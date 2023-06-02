PTI female workers deny torture, rape in jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female workers including Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan and Tayyaba Raja on Friday denied torture or any rape attempt in jail, ARY News reported.

PTI female workers Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed and Tayyab were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore over their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed Khan and Tayyaba in their informal talk denied any type of torture in the jail and also refuted the claims of the former prime minister and PTI chief about rape.

Sanam Javed Khan said they have not done anything wrong and termed keeping them in jail ‘injustice.’

Earlier, the former premier alleged that women were being mistreated to pressurize the political leaders. The government had been denying the allegations of ‘mistreatment’ of PTI women prisoners.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood while revealing the status of women prisoners being kept in Kot Lakhpat Jail said, “The prisoners told me that they are not facing any issues in the jail. Women prison cells are separate from male prison cells in the jail and male officials are not allowed to enter the premises.”

It is pertinent to note here that rumours were making rounds on social media regarding inhumane torture of PTI’s female workers who were behind bars for May 9 mayhem.