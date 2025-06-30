LHC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed in FIA case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, Sanam Javed, in a case related to sharing anti-state posts on social media and inciting voilence against state institutions, ARY News reported.

A single-judge bench of LHC headed by Justice Farooq Haider granted the bail against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this month took Sanam Javed into custody on charges of disseminating material against the state’s interests.

The FIA Lahore had registered the case under the sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Pakistan Penal Code.

