LHC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed in FIA case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, Sanam Javed, in a case related to sharing anti-state posts on social media and inciting voilence against state institutions, ARY News reported.

A single-judge bench of LHC headed by Justice Farooq Haider granted the bail against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this month took Sanam Javed into custody on charges of disseminating material against the state’s interests.

The FIA Lahore had registered the case under the sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Pakistan Penal Code.

Read More: CM Gandapur moves Supreme Court, seeks meeting with PTI founder

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to hold weekly meetings with incarcerated former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

According to the petition, Ali Amin Gandapur requested the Supreme Court to allow meetings with Imran Khan for consultations on the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26. He argued that such meetings are essential for effective budget planning and governance.

The plea also urged the apex court to enforce existing orders regarding the right to meet the PTI founder and called for the removal of restrictions imposed by authorities on such meetings.

CM Gandapur argued that the denial of access violates Articles 9, 10A, and 19 of the Constitution.

