Sanam Javed re-arrested after getting bail from ATC

LAHORE: Police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in another case after getting bail from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), ARY News reported.

Sanam Javed was granted bail after arrest in a case related to setting the PML-N office on fire by the ATC against surety bonds of Rs200,000.

The PTI activist and candidate from NA-119, NA-120, and PP-125, was taken into custody by Shadman police in case no 768, registered against her under terrorism charges.

It is to be noted that Sanam Javed is facing several cases including Zaman Town vandalism, PML-N house fire, Race-course police station case and others after May 9 riots that triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI founder from Islamabad High Court premises.

Last week, a divisional bench of SC comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar overturned the rejection of PTI leaders’ nomination papers by the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the election tribunal.

The apex court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to publish and print the names of the PTI’s allowed candidates in the ballot boxes.

Sanam Javed was allowed to contest polls from NA-119, NA-120, and PP-125 while Basra got permission to contest from NA-163 (Bahawalnagar).