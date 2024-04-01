Sanam Jung has a crucial piece of advice for girls getting married abroad

Actor-host Sanam Jung, who recently moved to the U.S., to be with her husband, pilot Qassam Jafri, shared a crucial piece of advice to all the young girls who are getting married abroad.

Former model, actor and morning show host Sanam Jung was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when she candidly spoke about upcoming projects, her family as well as life after being settled in the U.S.

When asked if she faced any difficulties after moving there since girls in Pakistan are not as independent as life abroad requires, Jung confessed that she did, but learnt everything over time.

Further sharing a piece of advice for all the single girls, who are soon going to get married abroad, the celebrity jokingly suggested they should not, or else they will miss everyone and everything from Pakistan.

On a more serious note, she continued, “Honestly, I believe you learn everything with time but girls need to have all the basic life skills. You must know how to cook, and how to drive, and you must know about your financial rights, in order to be financially strong and independent. It is very important to be independent, and not depend on anyone because life is so unpredictable. So I would suggest everyone go out and learn everything, and don’t be scared, because you eventually learn when you try, and it is important to learn the system”

“I’ve heard such terrible stories from girls who got married abroad,” Jung added. “I met this girl at a salon, who shared that her husband never let her learn to drive, he didn’t allow her to have a driving license or bank account, and he once kicked her out of the house with her kid at midnight. The girl told me that she was alone in America at night when neighbours helped her with money to arrange the cab.”

“And at that time I realized that my driving license and bank account were the first things Qassam pushed me to have when I moved to the U.S., even though I avoided them,” she recalled.

Pertinent to note here that Sanam Jung tied the knot with U.S-based pilot Syed Qassam Jafri in 2016. They have a daughter together, named Alaya.

