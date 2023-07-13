Another day, another slay: Sanam Saeed drops jaws with her new look

A-list actor Sanam Saeed is an absolute show-stealer in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday night, Sanam Saeed posted a bunch of new pictures from her latest fashion photo shoot for the ace couturier of the country, HSY.

The diva totally nailed her glam game in an ivory, flowy piece paired with a silver layered necklace and matching danglers. Saeed flaunted sultry nude makeup and well-styled waves in the eight-picture gallery, captioned with, “Sandy dreams,” and a brown heart emoji.

Thousands of her followers on the gram reacted to the post with likes and compliments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Sanam Saeed is among the most-acclaimed, top-league actors in the country with her work credits ranging from theatre to dramas, films, music videos and even web series. On TV, she made a super impressive debut by playing a negative character in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Daam’.

Her performances in projects like ‘Shukk’ and ‘Aakhri Station’ were also lauded by audiences and critics alike.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sanam Saeed tied the knot with fellow actor Mohib Mirza in an unannounced ceremony earlier this year.

