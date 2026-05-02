Sanam Saeed pens emotional farewell to ‘Kafeel’ crew

Sanam Saeed bids emotional farewell to Kafeel crew with a sweet note posted on her Instagram.

In her recent Instagram post, Sanam Saeed posted a carousel of BTS images from the shoot of ARY Digital’s drama Kafeel. She also wrote a detailed caption to thank writer Umera Ahmed, Director Meesam Naqvi, and other members of the cast as well.

In the caption, for Umera Ahmed, she wrote, “ I’m so grateful to be a Umera Ahmed heroine and to be able to deliver these social messages through your characters, thank you! There truly is no writer like you who understands complex, layered human emotions and relationships. You leave us spellbound and speechless every time.”

She also praised the efforts of Parwarish star Meesam Naqvi for his unfathomable direction and noted, “Thank you for bringing out the vulnerability in me and making Zeba so endearing. Zeba wouldn’t exist without your immaculate direction.”

Saeed also mentioned Hasan Khan and Emmad Irfani and stated, “Your honesty, freshness, and kindness won hearts instantly. I’m so glad you chose to be the ONE. On paper, Jamal must have felt like the Chameo in Zeba’s life, but on screen, he became the main character in her life.”

At the end, the star of the show and the second main character of the show, Subuk, played by Ashir Wajahat, for whom she noted, “you’re the kind of hero I’d love to have a rapport with and work with. Lucky girls who get to play opposite you, where you get a chance to be this authentic, this confident, and this vulnerable. It was such a treat to share space with you and to watch you play out subuk. May you always remain this grounded, genuine, and passionate. Enjoy this moment!”

In the end, she also mentioned Munazzah Arif, Kashif Mahmood, Momina Bajwa, Abdullah Khan, and thanked the whole caste. She further mentioned, “ You all made our family feel so genuine and close-knit. I can’t imagine anyone else playing your parts. Each one of you was phenomenal and delivered with such purity of intention. Thank you.”

Whilst continuing with her tributes in the comment section, Saeed mentioned Haya Khan and stated, “I saw you act out one of the most difficult and challenging situations ( the kitchen scene) with such ease and confidence, I was mad impressed. Looking forward to seeing more of your work!

She also mentioned Nooray Zeeshan, she noted, “ I hope your lucky streak continues with groundbreaking projects.. you’ve got two heavy weights under your belt now!”

She also mentioned Areeqa Haq, also known as Daneen, and wrote such sweet words for her, “you said you didn’t want to fail at acting, that’s why you never pursued it before… but.. You were so, so fun to watch. I loved your character because of how YOU played her. She was cool, she was kind, she was really cute, and she was chill! You made her such a lovable, smooth character. Well done!! I think everyone wants to see more of you now!”

Not to forget, she mentioned Marium Ansari and noted, “You were phenomenal! I’m so glad you agreed to do this role! You brought so much warmth and grace to Sumaira; you’re a damn good performer. You made her so memorable.”

She continued further and thanked Big Bang Entertainment and noted, “The team, thank you for all your hard work and efficiency, you made the whole process so smooth. Seriously, I’ll miss your teamwork and coordination.”

In the closing notes, she thanked her teammates, Sajid Wahab, “thank you for creating Zeba with me, thank you for being my tailor on set, my babysitter, my biggest cheerleader, and my magician on set. Couldn’t have done it without you.

P.S. Thank you, Saif, too!” To Tabeer Abid, she noted, “thank you for creating an authentic style board for all of us and making every character more believable. Also, thank you for your forever positive energy on set.”

In her last words, she thanked Fahad Mustafa and Ali Kazmi for providing such production houses and ARY Digital to “green-light such projects!”