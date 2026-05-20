Sanam Saeed pens emotional note to wrap 'Cannes 2026' debut

Sanam Saeed wrapped up her Cannes 2026 with her elegant look. She also made a farewell post on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sanam Saeed posted a carousel of images featuring chic grey blazer with black stockings.

She also captioned the album with, “Ladies and gentlemen, that’s a wrap! Thank you all sooooooooo much. Im so so sooooo grateful for all the love”. She further noted, “warmth and feels! It’s been a whirlwind of an experience and I hope we’ve started a movement and made way for many, many more moments like this for us all!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

The comment sections flooded, praising her for representing Pakistan on a global platform. The comments also included appreciation from Maya Ali, “This girl is on 🔥🔥”. Hira Mani also stated, “Superstar🔥”. Hira Khan also commented on her post, “Insane🔥🔥🔥”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

Sanam Saeed presented at Cannes 2026 with ravishing outfits, in her debut as a late Pakistani film actress and director Shamim Ara.