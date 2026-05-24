Sanam Saeed speaks against using 'woman card'

Well-known Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed stated during an important talk on women’s rights and workplace equality that women should stand up successfully for their rights rather than playing the “woman card.”

The 41-year-old actress recently noted in a conversation that the women’s rights movement in Pakistan is still experiencing numerous hurdles. She observed that instead of focusing on crucial concerns like education, inheritance, honor killings, and equitable pay, frivolous controversies frequently dominate the discussion.

Sanam Saeed further suggested that women should not argue, “I should be given this right just because I am a woman,” but should rather emphasize that these are basic human and professional rights to which every individual is entitled.

Reflecting on both her personal and professional life, she stated that she considered the birth of her son to be a great blessing that brought about many wonderful changes. Following his birth, she experienced numerous professional triumphs, including major drama successes and representing Pakistan at the Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier this month, Sanam Saeed wrapped up her Cannes 2026 with her elegant look. She also made a farewell post on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sanam Saeed posted a carousel of images featuring chic grey blazer with black stockings.

She also captioned the album with, “Ladies and gentlemen, that’s a wrap! Thank you all sooooooooo much. Im so so sooooo grateful for all the love”. She further noted, “warmth and feels! It’s been a whirlwind of an experience and I hope we’ve started a movement and made way for many, many more moments like this for us all!”.