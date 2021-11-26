Sanam Saeed’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Sanam Saeed shared a gallery of latest picture on social media and they went viral.

The pictures has 7,000 likes and counting including that from fellow celebrity Ayesha Omar.

Recently, one of her picture got thousands of likes and countless comments from the application’s users. They complimented her beauty and looks in the comments section.

“Metallica,” the caption on the picture read.

The celebrity has a huge fan base on social media with at least 790,000 followers on Instagram. She keeps the fans updated by posting pictures and videos on her profile.

Sanam Saeed has worked in superhit projects that included Daam, Shukk, Aakhri Station along with the film Dobara Phir Se.

Earlier, she and singer Zoe Viccaji made headlines by covering ABBA’s classic Mamma Mia during the wedding ceremony of the latter’s sister Rachel Viccaji.

Although Sanam Saeed is an actor primarily but she featured as a backing vocalist in the third season of Coke Studio.

In 2018, the actor was placed at number nineteen in the list of 50 most attractive Asian women in the entire universe for “pushing the creative boundaries in Pakistan and regularly speaking about a wide array of important social issues including women’s empowerment.”

