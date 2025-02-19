Shraddha Kapoor to star opposite Harshvardhan Rane in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’?

Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, have responded to fan’s requests, to cast Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor opposite Harshvardhan Rane in the sequel.

The re-release of Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao’s cult romance film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, starring Pakistani showbiz star Mawra Hocane with Harshvardhan Rane, has reignited the buzz for the sequel, especially after the recent comments of the directors duo.

For the unversed, they shared last week that ‘STK’ was originally written in two parts, therefore, they already have a script ready for the sequel. The directors confirmed that they will release ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Following this announcement, the duo was suggested by fans to cast Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead opposite Rane in the sequel.

Since the casting is not entirely impossible, as there would be a new female lead introduced in the story, following Hocane’s Saraswati aka Saru’s death, Rao asked the social users to tag Kapoor in the comments section of the video and convince her for taking up the project.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that the much-anticipated sequel landed back in jeopardy this week, as the film’s producer Deepak Mukut claimed that all the IPs of the romance drama belong to him and so do the rights for any sequel or prequel of the film. Therefore no one but him has permission to announce it.