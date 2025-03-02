Mawra Hocane reacts to Sanam Teri Kasam’s success

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane, has made an incredible comeback to cinemas, nearly nine years after its initial release.

The romantic drama, which was originally released in 2016 failed to capture the audience at first but now after nine years its doing wonders for Mawra and Harsh.

Mawra Hocane, who is currently not in India to witness the film’s craze firsthand, expressed her emotions in an Instagram post, calling the film’s success “magical.”

Mawra Hocane shared a carousel of videos from Sanam Teri Kasam, writing, “Not me fainting to the numbers Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is doing! MashAllah absolutely magical! Sanam Teri Kasam re-releasing is proof that ‘waqt se pehle or naseeb se zyaada nahi mil sakta.’ I am so, so grateful for the love you have all poured in for the last three weeks. It’s unheard of… they’re saying we’ve made history!”

Mawra Hocane also credited the film’s producer Deepak Mukut for Sanam Teri Kasam’s continued success.

She wrote, “So, so happy for my producer Deepak Mukut ji. You’ve always smiled in the face of failure and taken it in stride like nothing happened. This is a result of your patience and good heart!”

Acknowledging the directors, Mawra Hocane praised Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, saying, “To the cast and crew of the film… insanely awesome humans, so hardworking! And to my two mad teachers, Vinay Sir & Radhika Ma’am… May this be a new start for you two, keep creating magic!”

Since Mawra Hocane is unable to experience the film’s renewed success in India, she playfully called her co-star Harshvardhan Rane “lucky” for being in the middle of all the excitement.

Harshvardhan Rane, who played a pivotal role in Sanam Teri Kasam, has also acknowledged the love the film continues to receive.