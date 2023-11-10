Sanaullah Zehri fires fresh salvo at PML-N

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Friday lambasted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), highlighting the ‘contradiction’ of party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s statement.

“Nawaz Sharif used to say that he would not welcome the founders of BAP [Balochistan Awami Party] in his own party. What can I say to Nawaz Sharif, as now this is the contradiction?” the PPP leader said while addressing a press conference in Bilawal Bhutto House, Karachi.

Sanaullah Zehri said that he left the PML-N for his ‘principles’, noting that the N-league barred him from attending Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gatherings.

Speaking about the elections, Zehri asserted, “The PPP will win the elections in Balochistan. We will not announce our policy as of now. The party chairman will be taken onboard in this regard”.

He was of the view that a coalition government would be formed in Balochistan. Zehri asserted, “In my constituency, there had been a lot of development.”

It is pertinent to mention here that former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and former federal minister retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch, who had quit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting here in October 2020, joined PPP in 2021.

Nawab Zehri, who was president of the PML-N’s Balochistan chapter, had left the party when he was not invited to the PDM public meeting by the party leadership after Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal told the PDM leadership that if Nawab Zehri was invited at the stage, he would not attend the rally.