Sandra Bernhard joins ‘The White Lotus’ season 4 ensemble

Deadline reports that Sandra Bernhard is expected to make a major impact on The White Lotus as she joins the cast for the highly anticipated fourth season.

While her specific role and the season’s logline remain under wraps, the 70-year-old actress and comedian joins a previously announced ensemble that includes Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka. Casting is still underway, with more stars expected to join Mike White’s Emmy-winning HBO series.

Known for its deft blend of drama and dark humor, The White Lotus examines the nuanced interactions between guests and staff at upscale resorts. Following the show’s anthology format, the new season will track a fresh group of characters over the course of one eventful week.

The fourth season will reportedly be filmed in France, continuing the show’s tradition of iconic locations. The series debuted on the island of Maui in Hawaii, moved to Sicily, Italy, for its second season, and recently headed to the vibrant landscapes of Thailand for its third.

Sandra Bernhard is widely recognized for her versatile career, with notable roles in Roseanne, Severance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and the upcoming film Marty Supreme.