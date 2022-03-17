Thursday, March 17, 2022
Home is calling: Sandra Bullock considers acting hiatus

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock has decided to take a break from her acting career for a while to be with her family and babies.

Hollywood’s prominent actor Sandra Bullock has confirmed herself, to be taking a step back from acting after her upcoming release ‘The Lost City’ – a romantic comedy alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

During a recent conversation with a foreign news portal regarding her movie, Bullock confirmed the hiatus, to be in her happy place [home with kids Louis and Laila], adding that she doesn’t know ‘how long will it last’.

Noting her career as a ’24/7 job’, ‘The Blind Side’ star said, “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work, and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”

“That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she added.

Upon being asked about some highlights of her to-do list as a mom during the acting break, Bullock replied, “Servicing their every need, their social calendar.”

“All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic. They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house,” she emphasized on her ‘pandemic precautions’ with the kids.

For those unversed, 57-year-old Sandra adopted son Louis in 2010 while still being with former husband Jesse James, however, continued with adoption as a single parent after divorce later the same year.

She later adopted a girl child Laila as a single parent.

