Home is calling: Sandra Bullock considers acting hiatus

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock has decided to take a break from her acting career for a while to be with her family and babies.
Hollywood’s prominent actor Sandra Bullock has confirmed herself, to be taking a step back from acting after her upcoming release ‘The Lost City’ – a romantic comedy alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.
During a recent conversation with a foreign news portal regarding her movie, Bullock confirmed the hiatus, to be in her happy place [home with kids Louis and Laila], adding that she doesn’t know ‘how long will it last’.
Noting her career as a ’24/7 job’, ‘The Blind Side’ star said, “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work, and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”
“That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she added.