Sandra Bullock opened up about her struggling year with her long-time partner, Bryan Randall.

American actress and film producer Sandra Bullock appeared on the Smartless podcast; she shared that Randall’s diagnosis was extremely difficult for her personally, especially due to what he asked of her in those times. In an interview with Page Six, “He asked me not to share. I know why he asked me not to”.

She said she respected his wishes, even though it meant she couldn’t share what she was going through with many of the people close to her, including some of her closest friends. For a long time, only her sister knew about his health struggles.

“I wasn’t allowed to speak about it. That was the request,” she added on SiriusXM. “I wasn’t even allowed to tell Amanda [Anka, Bateman’s wife]. I wasn’t allowed to tell anybody. My sister [Gesine Bullock-Prado] was the only one who knew for a while.”

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Bullock explained that caring for Randall during the pandemic, while also helping her children and his daughter process the situation, created an especially isolating and emotionally heavy period in her life.

She reflected that she began grieving Randall’s decline years before he actually passed away. “I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed,” Bullock shared. “There was something that had shifted.” She said she didn’t fully process her emotions until afterward, since she had been focused on caregiving throughout that time. The episode will be released on August 24.

Bullock and Randall’s relationship became public in 2015, and she has spoken fondly of their relationship in the past, once describing him as the love of her life.