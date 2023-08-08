Sandra Bullock’s long-term partner Bryan Randall dies at 57

Photographer Bryan Randall, Hollywood A-lister Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, has died at the age of 57.

As per the reports from foreign-based media agencies, photographer Bryan Randall lost his battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) earlier this week, his family confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement to a foreign publication.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the family added, asking for privacy in the time of grief, to say goodbye to the celebrity.

Although Bullock and Randall chose to keep their romance private since mid-2015, the former admitted finding the ‘love of her life’ in him. “We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” she had said in an interview, in reference to her adopted kids, son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10 and Randall’s elder daughter Skylar Staten Randall, from his previous partner.

“I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man,” added the ‘Bird Box’ actor when asked about marriage to Randall.

A report also suggests that the two may have broken up before his death, however, there was no statement from either of them.

