Sangeetha Sornalingam withdraws divorce petition against Thalapathy Vijay

Sangeetha Sornalingam, the wife of actor and politician C. Joseph Vijay (popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay), has officially withdrawn her divorce petition against him.

Appearing virtually before the Chengalpattu Family Court in Tamil Nadu, Sangeetha confirmed that she no longer wishes to pursue legal separation, bringing an end to the months-long legal matter.

What Happened During the Court Hearing?

On August 7, Sangeetha appeared before Family Court Judge Sujatha via video conference. During a brief hearing lasting approximately 15 minutes, she expressed her decision to drop the divorce plea.

Counsel representing Vijay raised no objections to the withdrawal. Consequently, the court permitted the plea and closed the case. Sangeetha had previously signaled an intent to withdraw during a prior court session in mid-June before formally completing the process.

Timeline of the Marital Disagreements

The divorce petition first filed in February sought dissolution of the couple’s marriage alongside permanent alimony and residence rights. The key milestones of the case include:

Vijay and Sangeetha got married in August 1999 in an interfaith ceremony.

Rumors about trouble in their marriage started between 2023 and 2025, when Sangeetha began skipping Vijay’s public film events and political appearances.

The speculation peaked in February 2026, when Sangeetha filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court.

However, things took a turn on June 15, 2026. During a virtual hearing, Sangeetha indicated she intended to withdraw the petition.

That decision became final on August 7, 2026, when she officially withdrew the case and the court closed it, putting an end to the divorce proceedings.

A Look at Their 27-Year Relationship

Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam married in August 1999 following a relationship that began when Sangeetha, a long-time fan based in the UK, met the actor in Chennai. Over their 27-year marriage, the couple welcomed two children: a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya Shasha.

While rumors surrounding their relationship surged in recent years following Sangeetha’s absence from key public functions, the official closure of the petition marks a significant legal relief for the family.