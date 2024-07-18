Sanghar camel finally stands

KARACHI: Sanghar camel, whose leg was chopped off allegedly at the behest of a landlord, has shown significant improvement in her health, ARY News reported.

The Animal Shelter Home—where the female camel named Kemi is being treated—management maintained that the camel finally stood up on her three legs for the first time after the incident.

The management said that the camel was being given massage and physical therapy over the past few weeks, resulting in significant improvement in her health.

The Animal Shelter Home management added that Kemi’s injured leg is being treated daily with dressing and bandaging.

The incident

A landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district on Friday.

Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video of camel with chopped leg went viral on social media.

Police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the of the gruesome incident wherein a camel’s leg was chopped off by a landlord in Sanghar, with the wounded animal set to receive an artificial leg. The camel was then shifted to Karachi for treatment.

Earlier on July 9, the Additional Sessions Judge on Tuesday approved bail pleas of six accused in the Sanghar camel’s leg chopping off case,

The Additional Sessions Judge granted bail to Darya Khan Shar, Jaffer Butt, Abid Shar, Abdul Shakoor Shar, Gul Baig Lashari and Rustam Shar against surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each.

The judge ordered to release the suspects on bail and put off the hearing of the case to July 12.

According to the SSP Sanghar, two out of six suspects namely Abdul Shakoor Shar and Abid Shar have confessed to their crime in the probe.