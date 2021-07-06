Sanghar couple with two children jump into canal, three drown

SANGHAR: A man with his wife and two children jumped into a canal here to commit suicide, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

People present at Sanghar’s Jumrao Canal saved the man from drowning while the woman and two children have been drowned, according to local police.

Local divers searching for the woman and her children, sources said.

The police looking into the cause behind the incident, which forced the family to commit suicide in the heart wrenching incident.

The incidents of suicides by the families, or the parents killing their children owing to economic causes, have been on rise in these days of increasing poverty.

In a recent incident, poverty caused the death of three children, while the mother was arrested under murder charges.

The accused woman in Multan incident confessed to killing her three children. Police recovered toxic chemical powder from a pit in the backyard of the house on her indication.

“There was nothing to eat at home, there was hunger, husband did not earn anything, quarrels were routine matters,” the woman said in her statement.

Children are being killed by their own parents, mainly due to poverty-induced desperation.

In an earlier incident, a man was reported to have thrown his four children into a canal at Sheikhupura Road. According to reports, he was unable to buy clothes for his children to wear on Eid, so he took the children to the nearby canal and threw them into the running water.